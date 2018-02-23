Woman credits good Samaritan with gun for scaring would-be purse snatcher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A man is facing charges after investigators said he tried to rob a woman in her 70s near Bates Street and S. Grand Boulevard in south city.

The victim, who FOX 2 is not naming for her safety, said she is bruised up but just happy to be alive.

Court documents say Leon Victor Smith, 58, approached the victim as she was entering her vehicle at an area fast food restaurant and tried to snatch her purse. He pulled the victim across the ground during the process.

The victim says she felt targeted.

"Little old lady, we are going to get her," she said. "Get a job, this man appeared to me to be strong and healthy enough to be able to hold down a job."

She said she is relieved a good Samaritan with a gun jumped in to help. According to the court documents, a witness fired a shot into the air that startled the suspect and caused him to run from the scene.

"God does take care of me, he looks after me, he sent me a hero to save me that night," the victim told FOX 2.

The suspect has a $70,000 cash-only bond.