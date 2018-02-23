Teacher from Dupo High School wins $500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - I would like to nominate Mr. Acra because he absolutely has always gone out of his way and above and beyond for his students and athletes. He has also recently started up a program at our school along with a few other colleagues of his that teaches kids about Christ and how to be better people and to be good to others. He is also a track and field and cross country coach, and he really takes his job seriously and wants to see the kids have successful futures and goes above and beyond to make sure he can help them achieve their goals.

My daughter, along with many other students, was able to receive a college scholarship with his guidance and help. He has even bought items the kids need that they may not have and even sees to them getting medical treatment if needed. He dedicates so much of his time to the students and is constantly researching new ways to improve things. I feel he is so deserving of this award, and I know the money would go to great use and be helpful to the school.

As I recommend him for this, I would also like to say that just about every person who works in our school district is absolutely wonderful, and many of them go out of their way for the students, and I’m so grateful my kids get to be taught and coached by such caring people, and I will forever be grateful for all of them.

It truly takes a village to raise our children.

If you would like to nominate a local teacher, click here: http://kplr11.com/2017/01/18/nominate-a-tools-for-teachers-candidate/