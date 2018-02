ST. LOUIS, MO — We’re getting a better look at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says that construction started last November and opening day is projected for May 2019.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station shared the video to Facebook with this caption:, “Check out our new video by PGAV Destinations featuring STL native, John Goodman, which is sure to make your gills flutter.”

You can get updates on the new aquarium here: www.stlouisaquarium.com