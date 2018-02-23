Pair sentenced for 2015 shooting of off-duty St. Louis officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two men were sentenced Friday for shooting an off-duty St. Louis police officer in the Central West End in 2015.

Dale Wolford was sentenced to 30 years for first-degree assault and pulling the trigger on Sgt. Charles Lowe. His accomplice, Edward Davis, was sentenced to 25 years for armed criminal action and driving Wolford to the scene.

Sgt. Lowe was working a security job in the Central West End in July 2015. Since it was a security job, Lowe was in his personal car without his police gear on, but he said right before the attack, something made him put on his bulletproof vest.

"It was a hot and humid night like so many in St. Louis in July so I had my vest off. I did everything I needed to do in the area, so I was back in my car to relax and cool down a little bit," Lowe said. "I saw a few guys on the concerned their presence made me uneasy. They walked away and I felt the voice of God say, 'Put your vest back on.'"

Lowe said the shooting started 10 minutes later. He credits the vest with saving his life.

After surviving this ordeal, Lowe said he'd like to see Missouri do a better job when it comes to the law of assault against a law enforcement officer.