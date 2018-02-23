John Fuller’s Weather Kid of the Week!

Joey Totra is a fifth-grader at Fairmount Elementary School in the Francis Howell School District. His mother tells us that he has always been interested in severe weather and even had a weather-themed birthday party. He also attended our Gateway StormFest in the past. Joey Totra is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.