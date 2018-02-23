Greitens pledges to cooperate with lawmakers’ investigation, lawyer says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The process to impeach Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens could begin as soon as Monday at the state Capitol.

That is the soonest the full Missouri House could vote on whether to investigate the embattled governor after he was indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charged on Thursday.

House Speaker Todd Richardson announced he would form a special committee of legislators from both parties to investigate the charges shortly after news broke of the indictment.

Edward Dowd, an attorney for Greitens, said the governor will cooperate with that investigation.

"We will be deposing witnesses and will be happy to share information with you with the court's permission," Dowd wrote Thursday.

There is word yet on whether the governor is willing to testify.

If the special committee decides the charges merit removal from office, the members will advance articles of impeachment to the full Missouri House chamber.

If the house votes to impeach the governor, it then becomes the Senate's turn.

Members of the Senate would then select seven judges to conduct a trial.

If five of those seven judges vote for impeachment, Greitens would then be removed from office and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson would serve out the remainder of the term until January 2021.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 spoke with Parson's staff on Thursday and said he has no comment at this time.