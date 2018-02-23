× Florissant man charged in connection with shooting

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Florissant man after shots were fired outside a local Dollar General store.

According to a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, the shooting happened February 22.

The defendant, identified as a D’Vaunta Lane, and a juvenile got into an argument with a group of people. After the argument, Lane got a firearm and met with the juvenile at the rear of the nearby Dollar General. Lane allegedly gave the gun to the juvenile, who then shot at a person in the group.

When police arrived at the scene, they arrested Lane and the juvenile and seized a firearm.

Lane was charged with attempted first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He remains in custody at the St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.