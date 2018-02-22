Utility worker one of two men shot in Berkeley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A contractor for MSD was struck by a stray bullet while at a job site Thursday afternoon in Berkeley.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Fay and Canyon drives.

Berkeley police arrived at the scene and found the utility worker suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital and remains listed in critical condition.

A second victim was located at a hospital a short time later, Granda said. That individual was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators determined the dead victim was inside a vehicle near the intersection when somebody fired shots into the car. He was brought to the hospital by another person inside the vehicle.

The utility worker was working half a block away from the scene and was hit by a stray round, Granda said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.