Sheena Greitens speaks at Washington University hours after husband indicted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sheena Greitens made no mention of her husband’s indictment while speaking at Washington University Thursday evening.

Missouri’s First Lady was on campus for the previously scheduled event. She is an assistant professor at the University of Missouri and came to Washington University to give a lecture about North Korea.

Media was not permitted to attend the event.

Students said they were not expecting Sheena Greitens to bring up the latest news about her husband.

“The most powerful thing a woman can do is be a powerful woman. The fact that she is coming and talking about what she's educated on, and talking about what she's an expert on, shows what a powerful woman she is. She's independent and she is powerful, independent of Governor Greitens,” Washington University freshman Julia Greensfelder said.