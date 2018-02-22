× Child struck near elementary school in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a student was struck by a car Thursday morning in Ferguson. The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. near Griffith Elementary School, in the 200 block of Day Drive.

Police say the third-grader was hit while crossing Chambers Road. They believe she ran across the street and the driver was unable to stop in time.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

“In a situation like this, you don`t want to blame anyone,” said Kevin Hampton, a spokesperson for the Ferguson-Florissant School District. “We just want to make sure that we look at what happened and we do better the next time.”

Hampton says the district will remind students to use the crosswalk and look before they cross the street. They’ll also remind parents and community members to be careful as they are traveling near their schools so that the children are safe.

Police say the driver remained at the scene after the crash.

The child was not in the crosswalk.