Authorities charge Univ. City student after flourishing toy gun on Instagram

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - A University City High School student was arrested and charged after a threatening post on social media raised concerns.

Paul Davis, 17, was charged with making a terrorist threat, a misdemeanor offense.

St. Louis County court documents state Davis posted a video Wednesday on his Instagram page of himself in the University City High School Auditorium holding a toy gun and pulling the trigger while making statements about "taking people down."

University City police said Davis confessed to posting the video and was taken into custody Wednesday. Shocked parents picking up their students said they heard about the incident from a school robocall and a written alert.

Due to student confidentiality laws, school officials couldn't release many details about the situation, but Lori Willis, a spokesperson for the school district, sent a statement that said, in part:

"... In The School District of University City, the safety of our students and teachers is always top priority. We take our responsibility for maintaining a safe and secure school environment very seriously. We ask the media to help communicate to all students and families that any type of threat, or joke that could be perceived as a threat, goes beyond school discipline policies and can carry serious consequences, particularly in today’s climate. We are presently talking to students across all grade levels, teachers, counselors, and parents -- hoping that working together, we can raise awareness of the seriousness of certain actions in school and on social media."