× 18 St. Louis area leaders honored for positive contributions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Eighteen people will be honored for making positive leadership contributions in the St. Louis area. They will be recognized during the Royal Vagabonds Foundation 7th Annual Leadership Luncheon.

Among those honored will be FOX 2 photographer and entrepreneur, Bradley J. Rayford.

Other honorees will be Warner Baxter, President and CEO of Ameren Corporation, and Board Chair of the St. Louis Regional Chamber, Lieutenant Colonel Rochelle D. Jones, who is the highest-ranking woman in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Eleven-year-old Sidney Keys, III, who created Books n Bros Reading Club to encourage African American literacy, will be honored as well.

Riverview Gardens High School Jazz Band and hip-hop violinist Mario Miles-Turnage will be performing during the ceremony.

The luncheon will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel.