Schools closing across St. Louis area due to icy road conditions

Posted 9:04 am, February 21, 2018, by , Updated at 09:18AM, February 21, 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Schools across the St. Louis area are closed or have a late start this morning due to icy road conditions.

Here’s a current list:

 

School Closings Last Updated: 02/21/2018 09:15am

  • ALEX Recovery School Desloge | CLOSED
  • Bismarck R 5 | CLOSED 2/21/18
  • Boncl R 10 | CLOSED
  • Bowling Green R 1 | CLOSED
  • Brussels School Dist. 42 | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
  • Calhoun Dist. 40 | DELAYED 2 hours
  • Carrollton CUSD 1 | DELAYED 2 hours
  • Central R 3 Park Hills | CLOSED
  • Christian Outreach School | CLOSED
  • Clopton Pike County R 3 | CLOSED
  • Desoto School District | CLOSED
  • Elsberry R 2 | CLOSED
  • Farmington R 7 Schools | CLOSED
  • Fox C 6 Schools | CLOSED
  • Good Shepherd in Hillsboro | CLOSED
  • Grandview R 2 Schools | CLOSED
  • Greenfield CUSD 10 | CLOSED
  • Hillsboro R 3 Missouri | CLOSED
  • Holy Rosary Warrenton | CLOSED
  • Iron County C 4 | CLOSED
  • Kingston K 14 | CLOSED
  • Liberty Christian Wright City | CLOSED
  • Louisiana R 2 | CLOSED
  • Mapaville State School | CLOSED
  • Mapaville State School No. 2 | CLOSED
  • Mineral Area College | DELAYED 3 hours
  • Montgomery Co R- 2 Schools | CLOSED
  • Nextstep for Life C.S.S. | CLOSED
  • North Greene Unit Dist. 3 | CLOSED
  • North St. Francois Co. R 1 | CLOSED
  • Northwest R 1 Schools | CLOSED
  • Northwestern Dist. 2 | CLOSED
  • Our Lady Queen of Peace House Springs | CLOSED
  • Pike – Lincoln Technical Center | CLOSED
  • Potosi R 3 School District | CLOSED
  • ROE 40 ACE – Greene | CLOSED
  • Richwoods R 7 | CLOSED
  • Sacred Heart School Troy MO | CLOSED
  • Silex R 1 Schools | CLOSED
  • St. Agnes School | CLOSED
  • St. Alphonsus in Silex | CLOSED TODAY
  • St. Clement in Bowling Green | CLOSED
  • St. Joachim School Old Mines | CLOSED
  • St. Paul Lutheran School Farmington | CLOSED
  • Ste. Genevieve Co. R 2 | CLOSED
  • Sunrise R 9 | CLOSED
  • Troy MO GED Classes | No AM Classes
  • Troy R 3 Schools | CLOSED
  • Valley R 6 | CLOSED
  • Warren County R 3 | CLOSED
  • Washington Co. Handicapped Ctr. | CLOSED
  • West St. Francois County | CLOSED
  • Windsor C 1 | CLOSED
  • Winfield GED Classes | No PM Classes
  • Winfield R 4 | CLOSED
  • Wright City R 2 | CLOSED

Please visit fox2now.com/weather/closings/ for updates.

 

 