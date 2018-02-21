Schools closing across St. Louis area due to icy road conditions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Schools across the St. Louis area are closed or have a late start this morning due to icy road conditions.
Here’s a current list:
School Closings Last Updated: 02/21/2018 09:15am
- ALEX Recovery School Desloge | CLOSED
- Bismarck R 5 | CLOSED 2/21/18
- Boncl R 10 | CLOSED
- Bowling Green R 1 | CLOSED
- Brussels School Dist. 42 | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
- Calhoun Dist. 40 | DELAYED 2 hours
- Carrollton CUSD 1 | DELAYED 2 hours
- Central R 3 Park Hills | CLOSED
- Christian Outreach School | CLOSED
- Clopton Pike County R 3 | CLOSED
- Desoto School District | CLOSED
- Elsberry R 2 | CLOSED
- Farmington R 7 Schools | CLOSED
- Fox C 6 Schools | CLOSED
- Good Shepherd in Hillsboro | CLOSED
- Grandview R 2 Schools | CLOSED
- Greenfield CUSD 10 | CLOSED
- Hillsboro R 3 Missouri | CLOSED
- Holy Rosary Warrenton | CLOSED
- Iron County C 4 | CLOSED
- Kingston K 14 | CLOSED
- Liberty Christian Wright City | CLOSED
- Louisiana R 2 | CLOSED
- Mapaville State School | CLOSED
- Mapaville State School No. 2 | CLOSED
- Mineral Area College | DELAYED 3 hours
- Montgomery Co R- 2 Schools | CLOSED
- Nextstep for Life C.S.S. | CLOSED
- North Greene Unit Dist. 3 | CLOSED
- North St. Francois Co. R 1 | CLOSED
- Northwest R 1 Schools | CLOSED
- Northwestern Dist. 2 | CLOSED
- Our Lady Queen of Peace House Springs | CLOSED
- Pike – Lincoln Technical Center | CLOSED
- Potosi R 3 School District | CLOSED
- ROE 40 ACE – Greene | CLOSED
- Richwoods R 7 | CLOSED
- Sacred Heart School Troy MO | CLOSED
- Silex R 1 Schools | CLOSED
- St. Agnes School | CLOSED
- St. Alphonsus in Silex | CLOSED TODAY
- St. Clement in Bowling Green | CLOSED
- St. Joachim School Old Mines | CLOSED
- St. Paul Lutheran School Farmington | CLOSED
- Ste. Genevieve Co. R 2 | CLOSED
- Sunrise R 9 | CLOSED
- Troy MO GED Classes | No AM Classes
- Troy R 3 Schools | CLOSED
- Valley R 6 | CLOSED
- Warren County R 3 | CLOSED
- Washington Co. Handicapped Ctr. | CLOSED
- West St. Francois County | CLOSED
- Windsor C 1 | CLOSED
- Winfield GED Classes | No PM Classes
- Winfield R 4 | CLOSED
- Wright City R 2 | CLOSED
