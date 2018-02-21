Mother continues to cry for justice months after son run over by teen driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis mother demands justice for her 7-year-old son after he was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle. After close to 10 months, no one's been arrested or charged.

There hasn't been so much as a traffic ticket issued in the case against a teenage driver said to be driving without a license.

Demond Moorehead was hit and killed while riding his bike on Schirmer near Michigan in south St. Louis on April 23. His mother, Johnika Davis, was pregnant with Demond's little brother, Arion Deshawn Demond Moorehead, at the time.

Arion is now 7-months-old.

Demond would have turned 8-years-old in January.

"His birthday just passed on New Year's Day," Davis said. "I had to go see him at the cemetery and lay balloons and stuff on his plaque. It's not fair that these people get to walk scot free while his life is taken."

Police confirmed a driver in a red Jeep SUV hit and killed Demond. Police have told Davis the 17-year-old female driver was operating the vehicle without a license or insurance.

Witnesses told Davis the driver ran a stop sign and was speeding, she said.

"It hurts me so bad. I had to go see him like that…she literally hit him and rolled over him," she said. "That explains why his clothes were ripped off and why he had tire marks on his body. There ain't no reason ain't nobody in jail for killing my son. He just didn't naturally die on his own. His life was taken. It's not right."

St. Louis police released the following statement to assure the public the investigation has not finished.

"The investigation into the fatal accident remains open and active. The case was presented to the circuit attorney's office for review, at which time they requested additional work on the case be conducted. The investigating officer has worked tirelessly on reconstructing the crash using state-of-the-art technology."

Police confirmed they have multiple videos of the crash from surveillance cameras.