MoDOT treating roads as wintry mix moves in

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - Road crews on both sides of the river are out this morning as temperatures drop below freezing on wet roadways raising icing concerns. MoDOT and IDOT crews started coming in at midnight and have been out ever since.

Road crews have been dropping salt where necessary.

There was really no pre-treatment because of the rain...so crews are doing the best they can after the precipitation stopped falling. Earlier this morning, MoDot was actually encouraging people to delay their commutes a bit if possible.

MoDOT`s District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker says elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses pose the biggest risk for slick spots. IDOT sent out a tweet earlier about conditions in Illinois.

That tweet reading in part, 'Trucks remain active throughout IDOT District 8. Areas north of metro-east hardest hit. However, scattered slick spots are possible everywhere.

Please use extra caution on the roads today.