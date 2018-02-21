Metro’s Most Wanted: Creve Coeur robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO - According to Creve Coeur Detective Kirsten Ellerbusch around 5 p.m. on Tuesday two individuals walked into the First Bank inside of Dierbergs at Olive and Craig Road.

Ellerbusch said one of the suspects walked up to the teller and slipped her a note. He threated to hurt the teller and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Ellerbusch said he also had an accomplice who stood behind him in the surveillance video.

She said it was pretty bold for these two individuals to rob a bank inside a grocery store at a very crowded time of day. Detectives think these may be the same two individuals who robbed a bank inside a Schnucks in Florissant a few days earlier.

Ellerbusch is also looking for a man who robbed a Jamba Juice on January 20th. She said this suspect walked in and also put a note on the counter. The note instructed the employee to go to the back of the store. Ellerbusch said the suspect used a gun to move the employees to the back of the store. Then he instructed them to put the cash in a cross-body backpack.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in both of these cases.

You can call or email CrimeStoppers that number is 1-866-271-TIPS. All tips are completely anonymous.