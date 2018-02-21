× Granite City police investigating fatal accident

GRANITE CITY, IL – The Granite City Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday night at 7 pm near West Pontoon Road and Rode. Police say officers were dispatched to the scene for an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The victim, 78-year-old Robert J. Mason of Granite City later died from his injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Granite City Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.