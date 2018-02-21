Former reporter Betsey Bruce honored by the St. Louis Press Club

Two former Fox-2 reporters were honored Wednesday night by the St. Louis Press Club.

Betsey Bruce is among the 2018 media persons of the year. She retired in 2017 after 45 years, making her the longest-serving television journalist in St. Louis history.

Also, among the honorees, the late John Auble, who spent 23 years of his career as a Fox-2 anchor and reporter.

The St. Louis Press Club is also saluting KSHE radio, media critic Eric Mink, and giving a lifetime achievement award to Jim Lehrer of PBS, a 1956 Mizzou graduate.