Behind-the-scenes look at keeping airport passengers safe

ST. LOUIS - Ever wonder how your luggage get from the check-in counter onto the aircraft?

First, the bags are weighed and put on a conveyer belt. From there, they travel down a chute into an underground network where they'll be inspected by an enormous machine that works similar to an MRI to see what's inside each bag.

If a piece of luggage is flagged, a sensor goes off, and the bag is funneled to an inspector who then opens the bag to look at the item that's in question.

Security officials say if your bag is locked, they'll use a TSA master key to open it up, or they'll simply cut the lock.

The whole process is video recorded and passengers are provided an information pamphlet if their luggage is opened.

On an average day, the TSA deals with almost 8,000 bags. But on busy travel days, they can see upwards of 15,000 a day.

Passengers can have an unloaded firearm in a checked bag, but there are restrictions on how it has to be stored.

For more information on luggage and travel security, visit TSA.gov.