Suspicious vehicle in school parking lot leads to arrest

ARNOLD, MO – Developing news out of Jefferson County. A heavy police presence is at the Fox C-6 High School located at 751 Jeffco Boulevard in Arnold.

A spokesperson for the school district told Fox 2 that an incident involving a suspicious vehicle in the schools parking lot is under investigation. Law enforcement is on the scene and has taped off the vehicle in question.

As a precaution, all activities at the high school have been canceled for Tuesday night.

The Arnold Police Department has confirmed a 24-year-old male was taken into custody after a school resource officer confronted the man and found a substance in his vehicle. Police say the man was also in possession of a rifle and a handgun in his vehicle.

Police say the man was at the school to pick-up his sister when someone noticed the firearms in the vehicle.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has been called in to secure the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.