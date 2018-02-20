Suspected heroin dealer may face manslaughter charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO - Lincoln County investigators say it’s possible a drug-dealing suspect could eventually face manslaughter charges. Deputies responded to a trailer park Saturday and discovered a male had died from a drug overdose.

Lt. Andy Binder with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said the user bought heroin laced with fentanyl, an extremely dangerous synthetic form of heroin. Investigators say that user’s phone showed drug-related messages with the suspect, 39-year-old Lance Brown. Investigators used that phone to set up a phony drug buy and say Brown showed up with a 12-year-old child in the back seat of his car ready to sell drugs.

“If your moral compass is at the center of heroin dealing then you’ve got a serious problem,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Department Lt. Andy Binder. “This individual has absolutely no regard for life with anybody that he deals with.”

“They’re killing people,” said Tammy Boone. Her son Doug Geiger died from a drug overdose. Boone wanted murder charges brought against the person who sold him the drugs. That dealer was eventually charged with manslaughter.

“We need to hold the dealers accountable,” said Boone. “We need to charge them with as much as we can.”

Boone has joined forces with an organization that raises awareness about the dangers of heroin.

“He’ll never hug me again,” said a tearful Bonne talking about her son. “No mother or father should go through that.”

Brown faces drug-related and child endangerment charges. The 12-year-old was taken into protective custody. Binder said it’s not unusual for drug dealers to take a child with them when they are about to sell drugs. He said they use children as a way to pretend they’re in town for something far more innocent.

Brown is jailed on $100,000 cash only bond. Binder encourages anyone with a loved one using heroin to seek help immediately.

“Do what you can, work with a behavioral health person and see if you can get them help because it’s just a matter of time before they get themselves a lethal dose of heroin with fentanyl and their funeral will be the next.”

Help for heroin users in the St. Louis area can be found through this link.