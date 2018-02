× St. Louis police scrap plan to handout candy to children

ST. LOUIS – A plan to sweeten the relationships between St. Louis police and the community hits a sour note just a day after it started.

The department will stop handing out candy after complaints started piling up.

Chief John Hayden tweeted Tuesday night, your voices have been heard. The donated candy will be used for other projects, not for curbside handouts to youth.

