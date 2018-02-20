Police searching for armed robber who fired shot at store clerk



Warning – This video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis police hope you can help them locate the suspect responsible for an armed robbery at the Discount Smoke Shop in the 4600 of Chippewa. Around 2:00pm Sunday, February 18, 2018, the suspect entered the business, pulled a scarf over part of his face, and demanded money. The clerk complied but the suspect still fired one shot from a semi-auto pistol at the person. The victim was not struck.

The suspect is described as black male, 15 to 18 years old, 5’1” to 5’3”, 130 lbs. He was wearing black jogging pants with white stripes down legs and a black hooded sweatshirt with a white “Michael Jordan figure/logo” and the word “FLY” in large white letters on the left side of the hood.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.