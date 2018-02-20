Police forced to shoot dog when it attacks K-9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, MO - A dog was shot in St. Ann after attacking an Overland K-9 officer during a police pursuit.

Overland Police Chief Mike Laws said around 9:30 p.m. Monday night officers got a call for a suspicious person in the backyard of a home on Hood Avenue. He said police quickly realized that the suspicious person was someone wanted by them and two other police departments and a pursuit began.

Laws said the pursuit continued into St. Ann and around the Westridge neighborhood the suspect ditched his car and took off on foot.

Officer Chris Fanning and his dog Tzar joined in the chase to track the suspect. Laws said out of nowhere a pit bull came down the street and attacked Tzar. He said the pit bull had Tzar pinned to the ground by the neck.

Fanning tried to break up the fight. He said the pit bull backed off about five feet then started coming towards Tzar again. That’s when Flanning fired shots at the Pitbull.

That pit bull’s name is Repo. His owner, June Tucker said she can’t believe he would attack the other dog. Tucker said they had just gone for a walk, she stepped inside and Repo was still on the porch. Then she heard gunshots, went back outside and saw Repo bloody and running towards her.

Tucker said Repo was shot twice. Once in the back and once in the leg. She said Repo is still in the hospital. His back leg has to be amputated but Tucker is trying to come up with the money to pay for the surgery. She has started a GoFund Me for Repo.