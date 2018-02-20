PICTURES: Planet Comicon 2018 – Sunday pt 2

Posted 3:27 pm, February 20, 2018, by

Planet Comicon is Kansas City’s largest comic con and pop culture expo. Thousands of fans attended the 3-day celebration of all things comic, sci-fi & super hero related.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline