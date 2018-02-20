× Pedestrian killed on Manchester Road in Ballwin

BALLWIN, MO – The Ballwin Police Department is investigating a fatal accident on Manchester Road Tuesday night. The incident happened around 7:30 pm near Manchester Road and Old Ballwin Road.

Police say the male victim was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the police.

An accident reconstruction team has closed the road for its investigation.