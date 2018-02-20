Moms’ group marches to Missouri capital for sensible gun laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Hundreds of moms marched to Missouri's capital Tuesday to demand lawmakers pass sensible gun laws. Organizers admitted they have not been very successful with legislation since they were founded five years ago, but they believe the tide has turned in their favor.

"Our organization supports the Second Amendment, but we do feel with rights comes responsibilities," said Becky Morgan, Moms Demand Action.

Three years ago, 70 mothers showed up. But on Tuesday, well over 400 filled a Jefferson City hotel meeting room. The mass shooting in Parkland, Florida was on their minds.

"There is increased outrage increase passion and people just want to come here and talk to their lawmakers face-to-face because they've had it," Morgan said.

From the hotel, the group walked in the wind-whipped rain to the Missouri Capitol Building, where they pleaded with lawmakers to defeat House Bill 1936, which would force state universities to allow students to have guns and also permit guns at daycares and bars.

"I think we can all agree that guns and alcohol don't mix so it's not a smart move," said Kim Westerman of Moms Demand Action.

State Representative Jered Taylor (R-Nixa), who sponsored the bill, said he believes if people are armed they can protect themselves and others, but gun free zones only allow the criminal to carry out the crime.

"(Criminals) know they're not going to be stopped in a significant way and they're able to carry out their attack," he said.

Meanwhile, the Moms Demand Action group has a planned meeting next week in Webster Groves, but they've had such a response that they're searching for a larger venue.