HAZELWOOD, Mo. - MoDOT wants to know what drivers think about planned improvements along Interstate 270 in north county. They're hosting an open house on the plans Tuesday, February 20. The proposal includes rebuilding most of the existing interchanges, including the ones at Lindbergh and Route 367.

MoDOT has $100 million available for the first phase of the project.

Today's open house is from 4-6 p.m. at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road.