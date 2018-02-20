× Major Case Squad announces arrests in Glen Carbon murder

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Two brothers were charged Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man gunned down in Glen Carbon earlier this month.

According to Major Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy Commander of Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, 45-year-old Tyrone Grady was found shot to death on Chaparral Lane just after 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, February 11.

The Major Case Squad was immediately activated and arrived at the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. that night.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 29-year-old Ralph Evans and 31-year-old Julius Evans with two counts of murder each. They’ve each been jailed on $2 million bond.

Investigators said the suspects brought Grady to Glen Carbon before shooting him.