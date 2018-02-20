× Florissant man charged in north county business robberies

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 22-year-old Florissant man in connection with a series of robberies in north county.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, police arrested Pierre Ward on Saturday, February 17, following a robbery at a Family Dollar on Bellefontaine Road. During the course of that incident, Ward and another man entered the business. Ward approached the cashier, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash. The store employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money and Ward and the other individual fled.

Responding officers located the suspect vehicle near Kilgore and Coburg Lands drives and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects failed to pull over and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle stopped near Berwyn and Cambria drives and the two men inside were arrested.

Police recovered a firearm and items stolen from the robbery, McGuire said.

Prosecutors said between December 1, 2017 and February 17, 2018, Ward robbed a Family Dollar, McDonald’s, Dollar General, Dominos, Subway, Maxi Beauty Supply, and GNC one or more times. In one of those cases, he also stole a patron’s wallet.

McGuire said Ward confessed to all the robberies.

Ward was charged with nine counts of first-degree robbery and one count of resisting arrest for a felony. He remains jailed on a $400,000 cash-only bond. The second person in the car with Ward, a 23-year-old man, was not charged.

With Ward’s arrest and confession, St. Louis County prosecutors have dropped charges against another man who was in custody for a pair of business robberies. That man was eliminated as a suspect and has since been released from jail and his charges dismissed, McGuire said.