× Belleville man arrested for possession of child pornography

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville police arrested a 23-year-old local man Tuesday on suspicion of child pornography possession.

According to a spokesperson for the Belleville Police Department, detectives launched an investigation based on a Craigslist post. Authorities eventually tracked down the suspect’s address and obtained a search warrant for the man’s home.

Police allegedly located multiple images and videos of child porn involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Police will present the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office this coming week to apply for charges.