Watch two moviegoers try the ‘tall man’ trick to sneak into ‘Black Panther’

Posted 7:22 pm, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:01PM, February 19, 2018

CARSON, Ca. — Two “Black Panther” fans got creative over the weekend in their quest to see the movie for half the price.

Twitter user Pillsbury posted video of the whole debacle.

He and a friend in a “tall man disguise” got in line for tickets hoping to get a two-for-one deal.

Others in line were pretty entertained — but the cashier? Not so much.

Watch below:

Black Panther” brought in an estimated $201.8 million for its three-day debut in North America this weekend. That’s the fifth biggest opening of all time.

 