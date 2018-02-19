St. Louis police to handout candy to build trust with children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis Police Department will now have officers hand out candy from their patrol cars to the city's youth. Police Chief John Hayden announced the news on Twitter and said it's a good way to build positive relationships between police and young people in the community. The effort got underway on Monday.

Chief Hayden wrote in part in the tweet, "it's the little things that often do the most good."

Starting tomorrow @SLMPD Officers will begin to distribute candy from their patrol cars to build relationships with youth in our community. It's the little things that often do the most good. — John Hayden (@ChiefJohnHayden) February 18, 2018

There was mixed reaction on social media about the new effort.

The St. Louis Ethical Society of Police responded to the chief writing the following:

Chief Hayden we know this was Judge Edwards idea to give candy to our kids, but how about SLMPD advocate for social workers in our Public Schools/Police Department, Deescalation Training. And those baseball cards are still missed and forever a favorite for children and cops. https://t.co/H10mNclCT9 — Ethical Society PD (@ESOPGenesis) February 19, 2018

The city's Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told our partners at the Post-Dispatch that an anonymous donor is funding the effort.