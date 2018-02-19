Rehab work begins on MetroLink station elevators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Metro Transit begins a major rehabilitation project Monday (Feb. 19) to repair and restore elevators at four Metrolink stations in downtown St. Louis.

The work focuses on six elevators in Metrolink stations at Union Station, 8th and Pine, Convention Center and Laclede’s Landing.

Elevators will be out of service for about 12 weeks while crews work on them. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The Executive Director of Metro Transit said the elevators were new when Metrolink opened in 1993, and after 25 years, they need to be refurbished so they can stay in service another 20 years.

Phase one of the project begins Monday at Laclede’s Landing. Work will begin at Union Station March 1.

During phase two, the west elevator at the Convention Center and the east elevator at 8th and Pine will be rehabbed.

In phase three, work will take place on the east elevator at the Convention Center and the west elevator at 8th and Pine.

Signs will be posted on trains and at the affected stations to let riders know which nearby stations have operating elevators.​