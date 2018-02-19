× New Dogtown apartment complex to open by year’s end

ST. LOUIS – A new, large-scale apartment complex is expected to open in the Dogtown neighborhood by the end of the year.

The Hibernia Apartments is being constructed on the site of a former lumber yard. The 100-unit complex will be anchored by a Fields Food grocery store.

Indianapolis real estate developer Pearl Companies obtained $3.8 million in tax-increment financing (TIF) from the City of St. Louis.

According to the developer, rent for the 89 one-bedroom units are expected to start at $1,300 and $1,900 for the 11 two-bedroom units.