ST. LOUIS - Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: Medley!

Medley is a very active, high-energy gal, so she would be best suited for a family that can keep up with her. She reportedly managed to climb a five-foot-tall chainlink fence and escape a yard, so you're better off taking Medley on long walks or jobs than simply letting her run around the backyard unsupervised.

If you want to adopt Medley, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org