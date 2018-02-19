Illinois village losing its only grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREEBURG, Ill. - The only grocery store in Freeburg, Illinois is closing.

The Tom’s Market, owned by the Norrenberns family, has decided to close the store, forcing residents in the area to plan on making a longer drive to near towns and cities to get their groceries. The store has served the Freeburg area for over 30 years.

One bright spot for residents is that the pharmacy in the store will stay open for the time being, allowing the elderly and others to continue getting their prescriptions.

At present, the store is offering discounts on the items in the store till the everything is liquidated.

Freeburg Village Administrator Tony Funderburg and the building’s owner are hopeful they can attract another grocery store to the village.

In the meantime, St. Joseph Catholic Church (618-539-3209) and St. Paul's United Church of Christ (618-539-3262) will assist residents who need help getting groceries.