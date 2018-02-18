× Shootout at East St. Louis McDonalds

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An early Sunday morning shooting happened at an East St. Louis McDonald’s around 5 a.m. at North 24th and State Street.

Illinois State Police officers say East. St. Louis Police spotted a vehicle in the drive-thru that was possibly wanted in connection to a shooting in Washington Park. They say details are unclear but at least one of the suspects had a gun. The officer fired at the two suspects. One suspect suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. The other suspect is in custody.

