Fire damages 3 homes in Staunton IL

STAUNTON, IL – Sunday evening just before 7 pm a fire broke out in the garage of a home in the 600 block of Montgomery in Staunton, Illinois.

Fire Chief Rick Haase told Fox 2 the fire started around 6:44 pm in a garage and spreading to two adjacent homes. The fire heavily damaged the home where the fire started and caused minor to moderate damage to the other homes. Two cars in the driveway of one home were also damaged.

The Staunton Fire Protection District along with 3 other fire departments were able to bring the fire under control.

No firefighters or residents were injured in the fire.