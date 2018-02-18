Fire at Hazelwood home, no injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Hazelwood Sunday that broke out early this morning on Teson Road and Abuchon Road.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 5 a.m. when a call came in that the house was on fire. Heavy flames and thick black smoke could be seen for miles.

Firefighters from various agencies responded, including crews from Ferguson, Pattonvillle, Florissant Valley, Monarch and Central County who assisted the Hazelwood Fire Department.

Firefighters had to battle the fire which, at one point, was out of control, for about three hours in cold weather conditions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and it looks like the house could not be saved.

The majority of the fire has been extinguished and no one was home at the time the fire broke out.