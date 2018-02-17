Pulse of St. Louis – Making a difference in the Gateway City

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis natives are working to make a difference in the lives of others in the Gateway City. Meet film director Paul Crane and learn about his compelling documentary, “Living In Tents”. It is an emotional, thought provoking film about people who live in tents along the Mississippi River. Also meet Carey Davis and find out how the Super Bowl Champion’s foundation is helping to change the lives of young people through sports.

