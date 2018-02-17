× Fatal St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES CO., Mo. – Missouri Highway Patrol reports 22-year-old, Roy Alonso Villa of Winfield, MO, was killed in an early Saturday morning accident in St. Charles County at Highway 79, south of Route Y.

Villa’s vehicle was traveling south on Highway 79 and slid sideways into oncoming traffic when another vehicle struck the left side of his car. Villa was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car who struck Villa’s vehicle, a 56-year-old female from O’Fallon, MO, was also transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident was likely caused by driving too fast for the road conditions.