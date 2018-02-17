Family remembers fallen son as a man who cared for his family, the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO - “I’m at a loss for words and I feel like a part of me is missing,” Darlene Mathis said somberly.

Malcolm Mathis II’s mom, Darlene, is heartbroken as she comes to grips with losing her son in such a vicious way.

“I know I’m going to see him again,” she said. “I just wasn’t expecting this to happen and for him to be taken so quickly.”

Mathis, along with his young son, died Thursday night after being stabbed.

Loved ones say that happened by a family member who the father had welcomed into his home to help out.

His dad, Malcolm Mathis I, says others may have loss an amazing young man but he loss something even greater.

“He was our only son and the legacy,” Mathis said. “My legacy is no longer intact.”

Mathis, who wanted to be a pediatrician, ended up graduating from college and working for Monsanto where he still used his passion to give back to youth.

“He allowed young men and women who had no interest in computer program to get an interest.,” his dad said.

That focus to impact young people grew even more when he had his son and dubbed him the third.

His aunt, Mallene Tatum, said her nephew was just starting to get into his own.

“He was energetic,” Tatum said. “We could tell he was probably going to be a little athlete, climbing things getting into things as a one, almost 2-year-old would!”

Mathis parents say his love for Christ is what led him to help others.

Sadly, it’s that same love that his father says tragically led to his death.

“Anytime that you care there’s always a risk that you will get hurt.,” he said. “He paid the ultimate price for his caring.”

“His life, his life in general I’ll never forget nothing about him,” Darlene Mathis said.

If you would like to make a donation to the family, a benefit account has been established at Commercial Bank for The Mathis Family.

Donations can be made in person at any of the Commercial Banks:

2330 Westport Plaza Drive Maryland Heights

400 W. Washington Street Florissant

703 Long Road Crossing Dr. suite 12 Chesterfield

2197 S. Mason Road St. Louis

Checks can be mailed to Commercial Bank to the Maryland Heights address. Make checks payable to The Mathis Family Benefit.