Student under arrest after threat of school shooting in Vandalia, IL

VANDALIA, IL –A school threat in Vandalia, Illinois earlier this week turned out to be a prank, but police are taking it very seriously. Police Chief Jeff Ray says that his department was notified of a possible threat at Vandalia High School on February 14, 2018. The report said that a student had made comments about having a plan to do a shooting in the school.

Police spoke to the juvenile that allegedly made the statement and other witnesses. The juvenile claimed to be joking around. The juvenile was placed under arrest.

Ray adds they take the statements of this type very seriously. Vandalia police say they were unaware of any other threat or incidents other than this one on Wednesday.