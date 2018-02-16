× Missouri, Illinois school violence tiplines for concerned students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan alerted residents to the School Violence Tipline for anyone to anonymously report threats of violence or weapons violations on school grounds.

Madigan urged Illinois residents to be aware of the School Violence Tipline, at 1-800-477-0024, that was created to provide an anonymous way to report any threat of violence or weapons.

The Illinois State Police handles the tipline and their trained telecommunicators will refer the reports to local law enforcement. If a caller is distressed or in need of immediate help, the call can be immediately forwarded to a mental health crisis worker. For immediate threats of violence or harm, callers are urged to contact 911.

More information:

Missouri School Violence Hotline

Illinois School Violence Tipline