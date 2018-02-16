× Attorney General warning Illinois residents of social media scam

CHICAGO, IL – Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is warning Land of Lincoln residents about a scam using her office and the prospect of free money in an attempt to gain personal information from people.

Madigan’s office has gotten multiple complaints from people who have received solicitations on Facebook and Instagram that provide links to get “free money” from her office through alleged government grant funding. Madigan said these are scams designed to get your personal information, including social security numbers.

“My office will never send messages over social media or emails asking for your social security number or personal information,” Madigan said in a statement.

Madigan urged anyone who has encountered this or any similar scam to contact her Consumer Fraud Hotline at 1-800-243-0618 (Springfield) or 1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale)

Consumers can also file complaints online at Madigan’s website.