Three charged with selling drugs with baby in the car

ST. LOUIS - Three people face charges after being caught selling drugs with a seven-month-old baby in the car.

According to court documents, police found a handgun underneath the child after the suspects took authorities on a pursuit through city streets.

Corey Cunningham, 22, and Girard Reed, 17, were taken into custody. The third suspect, 46-year-old Felicia Mosley, remains at large.

The three suspects face various different charges, including delivery and possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the three sold Fentanyl, a controlled substance, to undercover St. Louis detectives near Washington and Walton on Tuesday. The suspects took off to Delmar, where police deployed spike strips, disabling the front passenger tire and the rear driver's side tire. The driver, Mosley, sped away from police, who followed with lights and sirens on. They said Mosley drove into oncoming lanes of traffic and ran several red lights, all with the 7-month-old in the backseat.

It all finally came to an end at the corner of Enright and N. Spring avenues, near a school for small children.