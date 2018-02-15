KPLR’s ‘President’s Day’ quiz is a great way to learn about US History

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - With Presidents Day on Monday, KPLR 11 reporter Patrick Clark visited Notre Dame Academy in Belleville to see how well young minds know their United States history.

These eighth-graders are getting ready to delve into Illinois state government and more. The school is a big proponent of teaching students with a hands-on approach to history.

We decided to put the students to the test with the Presidential Libraries, Museums, and More pop quiz.

The students got a few answers correct, but the questions were difficult, many of the answers you won't find in a textbook.

If you have classes studying American history or our U.S. presidents, we ask you to consider using our special to aid in entertaining and educating young minds. We’ve included some sample questions you can use in a lesson plan or as extra credit for watching the special this Presidents Day!

