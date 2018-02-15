Sullivan company unveils bulletproof panels for school classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULLIVAN, Mo. - Executive Wood Products in Sullivan, Missouri unveiled a prototype for its new antiballistic shields made for classrooms. The rolling panels are capable of stopping an AK-47 or even a sniper rifle.

Executive Wood is already the largest supplier of antiballistic lecterns and furniture for the federal government. The founder decided he needed to make something cost effective to protect children in schools, as well.

The 4x6 panels can be rolled in front of a door or window. In an active shooter situation, children can hide behind the panel and bullets cannot penetrate it.

Executive Wood unveiled the panels to a group of law enforcement, school and business officials from around the St. Louis area to get their feedback.

The panels cost $2,200 apiece.