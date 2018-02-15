St. Louis public school grad wins prestigious Presidential Scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Elizabeth Maya received the surprise of a lifetime when she attended an assembly at her school Thursday. Representatives from Maryville University presented Maya with a check for $144,632.

More than 550 students, including Maya, competed for various scholarships at Maryville a few weeks ago, but Maya was honored with the Presidential Scholarship. It not only covers tuition but room and board, too.

Prospective students had to have a 3.75 GPA or a score of 27 on the ACT to qualify for the competition then go through a round of private interviews with university officials.

Maya, a senior at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bio-Science Magnet High School, plans to become a veterinarian. She is the first student from the St. Louis Public School District to secure the prestigious award and it is the first time a first-generation student has received it.